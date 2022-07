PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattsburgh.

This was confirmed by state authorities on Thursday, July 14 around 8:20 p.m. However, the investigation remains in its early stages.

State Police confirmed that there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will continue to provide updates as information is made available.