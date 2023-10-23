Update at 2:06 p.m. on 10-23-23: Trooper Jack Keller confirms the incident appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled to help determine an official cause of death.

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 4:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, the left lane of Route 481 northbound just past Exit 12 in Clay was closed due to police activity.

State Police ended up finding a man parked in his car on the roadway who had a gunshot wound, said Trooper Jack Keller, the public information officer for New York State Police Troop D.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital, and there is no word on his current status, Trooper Keller said.

NYSP is actively investigating how the shooting happened.

