BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The district executive for New York State’s Eighth Judicial District is on a voluntary leave of absence after being arrested in early March.

According to a complaint filed with Amherst Town Court, Andrew Isenberg was issued an appearance ticket for loitering in the locker room of the University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena without “permission, authority or reason to be present on the premise.”

“We have been made aware of the alleged incident and are monitoring the situation,” Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System, told News 4. The leave is unpaid.

Isenberg, 55, is the ranking nonjudicial officer for the Eighth Judicial District, overseeing operations of state courts in all eight Western New York counties. He manages about 860 employees, 26 courthouse facilities and an annual budget totaling over $100 million, according to the UB School of Law.

“My client, Andrew Isenberg, has not been charged with any criminal offense and had a legitimate reason for being on the campus of his alma mater,” Sunil Bakshi, Isenberg’s attorney, said in a statement.

According to a University Police report, officers responded to the scene after a UB student reported that an individual was masturbating in the showers; that individual, a 25-year-old Buffalo man, was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and loitering, a violation. The report states Isenberg was also in the locker room at the time.

Isenberg — a 1992 UB Law School graduate who serves as an ex officio member of the UB Law Alumni Association Board of Directors — told officers that he “regularly” goes to Alumni Arena to “shower and relax” and had no other reason to be there that day, according to the report.

Isenberg and the other man were released with appearance tickets.

Loitering on the grounds of a university campus without custody of a student, written permission or “any other specific, legitimate reason” is a violation under New York State law.