(WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is celebrating the silver anniversary of his promise to New York State.

For the 25th year in a row, the Majority Leader concluded his annual tour of all 62 New York counties.

The idea for the tour began in 1998 after Schumer was taunted by then Senator Alfonse D’Amato. In response, Schumer vowed to visit every New York county each year if elected.

Since then, he has made over 4,500 visits across the state, with 350 in the Southern Tier.

Schumer says a lot of his ideas have come from meeting constituents along the tour.

“You don’t do your job as senator if you’re just sitting behind a desk and talking on the telephone. You have to go out and meet people and feel their joys, their sorrows, their desires and hopes, their pains. And that’s how I get to do things,” said Schumer.

During the tour, Schumer helped to kick start Binghamton’s growing battery hub, helping it to win a Federal Tech Hub Designation. Because of this, Binghamton is now eligible to compete for significant federal funding.

Schumer says he looks forward to continuing this tradition again next year.