WASHINGTON, DC (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Senator Charles Schumer announced on Tuesday, January 9 that he has secured money to install new electric vehicle charging stations across Oneida County.

The senator announced that over $700,000 has been secured from the United States Department of Transportation via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money will be used to install an estimated 41 Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations across Oneida County. Level 2 chargers allow a car to be charged during a normal eight-hour workday and has an output of 240 watts, double the rate of Level 1 chargers.

The investment is in partnership with the Herkimer-Oneida Counties Transportation Council and the regional branch of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Oneida County just got a major jolt from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to help power up new electric vehicle charging stations in the Mohawk Valley,” Senator Schumer said in a statement. “Electric vehicles are booming in popularity, and for this industry to succeed we need to make it so charging your car is as easy and convenient as filling up a gas tank, and today’s investment will help us to do just that by bringing more charging stations to where people work and gather in Oneida County from Utica to Rome. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, it was investments like these that help boost the local economy and improve air quality that I had in mind. Oneida County is leading the way to build out our nation’s network of EV chargers, supercharging the fight against climate change and helping on the road to a cleaner electric future.”

Schumer said that the funding will help the county install the chargers at locations identified as having the most need in both urban and underserved areas. Nine locations across the cities of Utica and Rome, as well as the town of Whitestown will see stations installed, including:

The Utica University Nexus Center

The Oneida County Parking Garage in Utica

The Boehlert Transportation Center at Union Station in Utica

The Cornell Cooperative Extension in Whitestown

The Oneida County Social Services Building in Rome

The senator said that the project will help accelerate the transition to clean energy by making charging more accessible and affordable to underserved communities in the Mohawk Valley. According to the senator, 85% of the funding secured is slated to benefit communities designated to be disadvantaged, while encouraging economic growth in those communities.

“This grant will provide a major boost to Oneida County’s EV infrastructure and help meet growing demand,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Adding over 40 charging stations to nine county and state-owned locations across Utica, Rome and Whitestown -including the Utica University Nexus Center and soon-to-be-completed parking garage near the Wynn Hospital- will give our community an even more robust network to support the needs of our residents and draw in visitors. I thank Senator Schumer for securing this funding and for his tireless efforts to elevate our region.”