ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to Scottsville Road near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning to investigate the report of a “possible active shooter.”

The investigation is ongoing and it remains an active scene. Details are limited at this time as to what prompted the response.

Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said no injuries were reported as of 12:30 p.m.

Scottsville Road near the airport remains closed to vehicular traffic as law enforcement teams investigate. Motoroists are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

FBI agents were seen assisting in the investigation. The Monore County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:

“Breaking: MCSO received the report of a possible active shooter on Scottsville Road. We are investigating at this time. We ask our community to avoid Scottsville Road between I-390 and Paul Road while we investigate. Updates will be forthcoming.“

A Rochester airport spokesperson told News 8 that no flights have been delayed due to the investigation.

