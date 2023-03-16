ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Players and coaches have arrived for the biggest basketball tournament of the year. Check out the photos from practice and media day at MVP Arena in Albany.
Saint Mary’s open practice (NEWS10)
Saint Mary’s open practice (NEWS10)
by: Jessie House
Posted:
Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Players and coaches have arrived for the biggest basketball tournament of the year. Check out the photos from practice and media day at MVP Arena in Albany.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now