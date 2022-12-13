Close up of elderly couple holding hands and walking outdoors. Rear view of man and woman holding hands of each other while walking outdoors.

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York State’s Office for the Aging is offering free online classes for older adults to help them stay active and socialized this winter.

NYSOFA said it is partnering with the organization GetSetUp to “offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness”. The classes are also designed to help older adults become more acquainted with digital technology.

Classes will cover topics to help older New Yorkers become physically fit, manage their finances, supplement their income, learn a new language, and develop new skills, NYSOFA said. Classes can be accessed here.

“With shorter days and even colder weather ahead, older adults may find it harder to socialize and stay active,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen.

NYSOFA said that up to 43% of Americans 60 and older report feeling lonely, a feeling which often gets worse during the winter. The office said the GetSetUp classes are taught by older adults and available any time of the day.

AgingNY Executive Director Rebecca Preve added, “Older adults have a wealth of knowledge and GetSetUp is a platform for them to share their amazing intellectual capital.”