WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with New York State Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing that took place Friday evening on Ridge Road in the town of Williamson.

When troopers arrived to the scene they learned a 19-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen.

Mercy Flight took the 19-year-old to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Troopers were able to locate the 17-year-old suspect and took him into custody. NYSP said the 17-year-old was taken to Rochester General Hospital for evaluation.

After being released from RGH, State Police charged the 17-year-old with murder in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.

The teen was arraigned in Youth Court and remanded to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center without bail. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted NYSP in the investigation.