(WETM) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced over $2.6 million in federal funding for firefighters across Upstate New York, including departments in Steuben, Tioga, and Alleghany county.
The funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Agency’s Assitance to Firefights Grant (AFG) Program. The senators said that the funding will be used to purchase equipment and boost training efforts.
“From the peak of the pandemic to battling a blaze, our brave Upstate New York firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities. It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Schumer
Senator Gillibrand said about the funding, “I’m proud to be delivering nearly $2 million in federal funding for our first responders and I’ll keep fighting to ensure that fire departments from Dunkirk to Potsdam to Arlington have the support and resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
The list of Southern Tier Fire Departments receiving funds includes:
The City of Hornell Fire Department — $107,600
Wayland Joint Fire District — $43,238
The Fire Department of the Village of Owego, Inc. — $42,952
Allegany Recuse and EMS — $21,944
The full list of funding recipients is listed below:
- City of Dunkirk — $44,661
- Boston Emergency Squad, Inc — $101,440
- Lakeshore Volunteer Fire Co Inc — $126,152
- Eggertsville Fire District — $95,238
- Pembroke Fire District — $19,095
- Town of Rush — $193,223
- Jordan Volunteer Fire Co Inc — $642,857
- Altmar Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc — $41,904
- Hubbardsville Fire District — $23,152
- Bridgewater Fire Company Inc — $71,257
- City of Albany — $60,909
- Glenville Fire District #2 — $21,838
- North Greenbush Fire District #1 — $122,380
- Village of Tivoli — $56,142
- Woodstock Fire District — $132,597
- Village of Croton-On-Hudson Inc. — $37,928
- Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc — $126,400
- West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department — $35,052
- Volunteer Fire Company of Vernon — $73,928
- Arlington Fire District — $151,040
- Esopus Fire District — $80,502
- Savannah Fire Company, Inc — $33,476
- Town of Greenfield — $25,714
- Granville Rescue Squad — $38,047
- Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company Inc — $35,285