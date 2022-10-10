BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week.

New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday, that price has gone up three cents.

“Locally, pump prices have escaped factors that are pushing gas prices up across most of the country,” AAA said. “But rising oil prices could soon impact local gas prices.”

To compare, the national average at this time last year was $3.27, while New York’s was $3.35.

Here’s what the average prices around upstate New York look like: