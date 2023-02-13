SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is Tuesday which means, single or not, it’s time to bring out the tissues, chocolates and sweets and binge-watch some tearjerker romantic comedies.

It’s hard to escape a good romantic comedy without crying, happy or sad tears; a good rom-com can hit you in the feels and make you want to search for it online every year.

These types of movies make the heart go on and with the re-release of one of the most popular tearjerker romantic comedies, Titantic, the team at CenturyLink used Google Trends data to find the top searched romance movies in each state.

CenturyLink’s methodology included compiling a list of 64 popular sad movies using Teen Vogue, Glamour, and IMDb keyword search and ranking each movie by total search volume in the past year using SemRush, an online marketing tool.

Finally, they used Google Trends to analyze the data in November 2022 and found the popularity by state of the 12 highest-ranking titles on their list.

New York’s most-searched Romantic Comedy: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Credit: CenturyLink

New York loves Kate Winslet, not in the titanic, but in a futuristic rom-com with Jim Carrey called Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

This rom-com was googled the most in five different states and had the highest critical rating of any movie in the list of tearjerker romantic comedies.

Critics gave Eternal Sunshine a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes an 8.3/10 on IMDb, and the film has gained a cult following since its release in 2004.

Kate Winslet received an Oscar nomination for best actress, and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman actually won the Oscar for best original screenplay.