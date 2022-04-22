ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Youth hunters will have the opportunity to hunt turkey across New York this weekend.

From April 23 to April 24, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host its annual youth turkey hunt. This is open to junior hunters ages 12 to 15 in upstate New York and Suffolk County.

Shooting hours will be one-half hour before sunrise to noon on both days of the hunt. Youth hunters must have a hunting permit in addition to their hunting license.

Each hunter is permitted to take one bearded bird during the two-day period. This bird becomes a part of the youth’s regular season bag limit of two bearded birds.

A second bird may be taken in upstate New York, north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary beginning on May 1, 2022.

Below are tips for a successful and safe turkey hunting season: