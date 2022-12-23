ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.

Minimum wage in upstate New York is set to go into effect on December 31. Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see the minimum wage go from $13.20 to $14.20.

Effective January 1, college athletes can receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or eligibility. The law also allows college athletes to hire attorneys and sports agents licensed in New York State.

This new law requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to their do-not-call list immediately after the telemarketer says their name and company. This law goes into effect March 6.

Effective January 1, this law adds siblings to the definition of family member for paid family leave.

The new law requires airports to provide a nursing space for breastfeeding mothers. The space would have to be behind the security screening area, include a chair and an electrical outlet, and be away from public view. It goes into effect January 1.

Effective January 21, the Electric Vehicle Rights Act prohibits homeowners’ associations from preventing homeowners from installing EV charging stations on their properties.

The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the growth of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York. This includes expanding annual farm recognition awards, state procurement process training for small businesses, and for the excelsior jobs program to include these New York products and processes. It goes into effect January 1.

Effective January 11, this law requires new drivers to learn about pedestrian and bicyclist safety awareness as part of their pre-licensing course.

This law allows registered voters to cast their ballot at the wrong polling place as long as they are in the correct county and State Assembly district. It goes into effect January 1.

This legislation was signed into law in 2019, but a new provision goes into effect January 1. Brianna’s Law requires operators of mechanically propelled boats to complete a boating safety course. Before, those born on or after January 1, 1988 needed the safety certificate. Beginning January 1, 2023, those born on or after January 1, 1983 need the boating safety certificate to operate mechanically propelled boats.