NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Although everyone defines “fun” a bit differently, some states consider it a way of life.

These states often offer a variety of activities to cover all interests. The personal-finance website WalletHub recently evaluated the 50 states in its “Most Fun States in America” study.

States were compared across 26 key indicators ranging from movie costs, accessibility to national parks to casinos per capita.

Overall, California, Florida and Nevada were found to be the top 3 most fun states in the country. New York closely followed, taking fourth place.

New York, California, Texas and Florida tied for having the most restaurants per capita. New York and California also have the most performing-arts theaters per capita compared to other states.

Additionally, the study also determined that New York has the fifth most golf courses and country clubs per capita, second highest number of fitness centers per capita and third most movie theaters per capita.

New York also ranked third for best entertainment and recreation and seventh for nightlife.

The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.