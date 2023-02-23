ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its New York job openings and labor turnover reports for December 2022. According to the report, the December job openings rate in New York was 4.6% and 6.7% nationally.

According to the report, in December, New York had 297,000 hires and 255,000 separations. Throughout 2022, hires averaged 297,000 per month and 265,000 separations per month. Among the separations were 172,000 quits, and per the report, New York was among six states where quits increased over the month.

Since November 2021, the ratio of unemployed people per job opening in New York has been less than 1.0, and that trend continued at .9 in December 2022.