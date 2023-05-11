BAY SHORE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cash4Life New York State Lottery ticket worth $1,000 a week for life has gone unclaimed and will expire on May 26th.

The second-prize ticket was purchased at a ShopRite in Bay Shore, New York in May of 2022 and the winning numbers were 03-9-33-57-58, with Cash Ball 1.

Prizes can be claimed up to one year after the draw, which means that the winner is running out of time and could miss out on millions.

If you visited Long Island, or know anyone who lives on Long Island, pass this message along.