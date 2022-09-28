BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, alongside Assemblyman Joe Angelino, and County Executive Jason Garnar, announced that the NYS Assembly included $200,000 in funding for the New York Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in this year’s state budget.

According to Lupardo, the Civil Air Patrol plans to use $100,000 to purchase an imaging system that can be mounted onto an aircraft to provide high-resolution digital video. The remaining money will be used to purchase communications and mission critical equipment, a utility trailer with generators, and additional support equipment for their fleet of 13 aircraft.

Colonel John Jones, New York Wing Commander of the Civil Air Patrol expressed his gratitude for the important funding.

“NYWG is very grateful to Assemblymember Lupardo, Assemblymember Angelino, the Governor and our legislative partners for the outstanding support. The funds provided by this grant will go towards training and equipment upgrades so that we can continue to enhance the support CAP provides to the state and our local communities.”

Assemblywoman Lupardo is the Commander of the Legislative Squadron of the NY Wing; a bipartisan group of legislators with 47 members from the Senate and Assembly, including Assemblyman Angelino. Their mission is to support the efforts of the NY Wing-CAP.