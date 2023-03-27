ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating another shooting incident in the city today, less than a week after Governor Hochul stated that gun violence had decreased across the state.

Shortly before 1 PM today, Ithaca Police received a 911 call through the Tompkins County 911 Center, for multiple calls reporting shots fired at the intersection of S. Corn St. and Cleveland Ave in the City of Ithaca. Ithaca Police were able to interview multiple witnesses, and based on those reports, authorities believe that the incident occurred between 2 persons that were walking and at least one other person in a vehicle. There were no victims located at the scene and all parties that were involved had reportedly left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

According to Ithaca Police, evidence was located and secured from the incident and the investigation is ongoing currently. The intersection of S. Corn St and Cleveland Ave has been shut down and is expected to be re-opened around the time of the writing.

If you have any information and have not spoken with Ithaca Police already, they request that you contact them via one of the methods below. You are able to share information anonymously as well.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips