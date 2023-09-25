SPAFFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local husband and wife have been hospitalized after their camper exploded in the Town of Spafford on Monday, Sept. 25.

New York State Police were dispatched by Onondaga County 911 to the explosion around 10:54 Monday morning at 1335 West Valley Road.

Once they arrived, Troopers found a Chevy Silverado 2500 with a Northern Lite camper in its bed which was blown apart. Members of Spafford Fire responded and attempted to clear out the back of the camper where a woman later identified as 74-year-old Barbara J Hamlin was inside under debris.

Troopers assisted Spafford Fire to reach Mrs. Hamlin, who was conscious and had a visible left ankle fracture.

Troopers interviewed her husband, 75-year-old Robert M. Hamlin who also had a visible burn injury to his face from the explosion.

Mr. Hamlin told police they accidently left their propane tanks open which were attached to the camper and the stove inside the camper may have been left on as he smelled propane in the morning.

Mrs. Hamlin explained that when she went inside the camper, she must have turned on the stove causing the explosion and Mr. Hamlin was standing outside the camper when it exploded and was knocked to the ground.

NYSP say there was significant damage to the camper and surrounding area including damage to the exterior of the house.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Hamlin were taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Spafford Fire Department.