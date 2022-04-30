BELLE HARBOR, Queens (PIX11) — Family, friends and hundreds of firefighters gathered in Queens on Friday to say a final farewell to fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein.

The funeral for Klein was held at the Church of St. Francis DeSales at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Belle Harbor. The funeral procession began around 11:30 a.m. and the service ended just after 2 p.m.

Klein’s mother, Dee Dee Klein, delivered an inspiring and heartbreaking eulogy for her only son.

“Tim was just a very special boy and we knew it very early on,” she said. “Our hearts will be broken forever.”

Fellow firefighter Vincent Geary said Klein would always be remembered as the king of guy who always looked out for his fellow firefighters, family and friends.

“Being a fireman was his true purpose in life,” he said. “Canarsie will never be the same without you, Tim Klein, but Canarsie will always love you.”

Klein, 31, was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire at a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sunday. He died after a ceiling collapsed, trapping him inside the burning home. A civilian also died and several other firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, officials said.

Affectionately known as the “Golden Child” by his fellow firefighters, Klein was passionately involved in several nonprofit organizations, including the Fight For Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping disabled first responders through fundraising and making their homes accessible.

“He was the best firefighter, the best son, the best brother — the kind of guy that everybody relied on. His absence leaves a real hole in our hearts and certainly in his family’s,” Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The six-year veteran of the FDNY leaves behind his father, Patrick, who is a retired member of the FDNY, his mother, Diane, and his three sisters. His uncles and cousins are also firefighters.

Klein is the 1,557th FDNY member to die in the line of duty.