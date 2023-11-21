ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A decision in a lawsuit over New York’s COVID-19 quarantine regulations has been overturned.

After oral arguments ended last September, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled that the state’s Commissioner of Health is allowed to issue quarantine orders to control the disease.

According to the document, the plaintiffs “lacked standing” in their complaint that the quarantine regulations overstepped the separation of powers.

This decision comes after a lawsuit was filed against Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Department of Health. The plaintiffs, including Senator George Borello, argued that the regulation impedes individual liberty and oversteps the separation of powers.

The plaintiffs won the lawsuit against the Hochul administration, but NYS Attorney General Letitia James appealed to overturn the verdict on behalf of Hochul and the Department of Health.

Full Document:

You can read the full decision in the document above.