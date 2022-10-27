SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With President Biden visiting Syracuse on October 27, let’s take a look back at past presidents who have also visited the area!
- September 10, 1839 – Martin Van Buren
- The eighth president, Van Buren gave an “address” while waiting for a train in Syracuse.
- September 6, 1849 – Zachary Taylor
- The 12th president, Taylor was looking to spend some time at the fair but became sick, so he took the next train home.
- February 23, 1861 – Abraham Lincoln
- The 16th president, Lincoln took a journey across the country. During that time he stopped in several cities in New York, and on that list was Syracuse.
- It was estimated that 10,000 people waited out in a snowstorm for Lincoln.
- Lincoln also stopped in Utica and Rochester, but only had a brief few minutes with them as there was too much commotion.
I see you have erected a very fine and handsome platform here for me and I presume you expected me to speak from it. If I should go upon it you would imagine that I was about to deliver you a much longer speech than I am. I wish you to understand that I mean no discourtesy to you by thus declining. I intend discourtesy to no one. But I wish you to understand that though I am unwilling to go upon this platform, you are not at liberty to draw any inferences concerning any other platform with which my name has been or is connected. [Laughter and applause.] I wish you a long life and prosperity individually, and pray that with the perpetuity of those institutions under which we have all so long lived and prospered, our happiness may be secured, our future made brilliant, and the glorious destiny of our country established forever. I bid you a kind farewell.Abraham Lincoln, from a platform in Syracuse, in front of the Globe Hotel
- August 1, 1866 – Andrew Johnson
- The 17th president, Johnson made a brief appearance at a platform in Geneva during his “Swing Around the Circle” tour. During the tour, he was scheduled to visit New York City, West Point, Albany, Auburn, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo, New York.
- August 4, 1897 – William McKinley
- The 25th president, was the first president to visit the area in 31 years.
- September 7, 1903 – Theodore Roosevelt
- The 26th president came and visited the NYS Fairgrounds.
- September 15, 1909 – William Howard Taft
- The 27th president came by train, and only stayed 10 minutes. He was traveling between Albany and Rochester.
- October 19, 1916 – Woodrow Wilson
- The 28th president stopped on his way to Chicago. He delivered a brief campaign speech and then was on his way.
- September 30, 1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt
- The 32nd president, arrived in Syracuse on September 29, to dedicate the cornerstone of Syracuse University’s School of Medicine. From there, he kicked off his second-term campaign.
- October 9, 1948 – Harry S. Truman
- The 33rd president made a campaign in the city of Syracuse. Up there with him was Mayor Frank Costello. Although, Costello appeared like he had better places to be.
- August 5, 1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson
- The 36th president was in town to dedicate Syracuse University’s Newhouse School but actually ended up giving his “Gulf of Tonkin” speech, ahead of the Vietnam War.
- October 28, 1976 – Gerald Ford
- The 38th president made a brief stop in the area for his campaign.
- Jimmy Carter
- September 27, 1985 – The 39th president spent a night in Hotel Syracuse after Hurricane Gloria closed airports in the New York City area.
- April 30, 2000 – Lectured at Hamilton College.
- Bill Clinton
- August 30, 1999 – The 42nd president vacationed with his family on Skaneateles Lake. They stayed until September 3.
- 2000 – Bill and Hillary spent a little over 24 hours in the area, they visited the State Fair while they were here.
- January 3, 2001 – Clinton attended the funeral of Jack McAuliffe.
- 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 – He attended The News York State Fair.
- 2003 – Commencement speaker for Syracuse University.
- 2010 and 2014 – Campaigned in the area for Dan Maffei.
- August 22, 2013 – Barack Obama
- The 44th president went to Henniger High School to lay out and explain his plans for making college more affordable.
- October 27, 2022 – Joe Biden
- The 46th president will be at the Onondaga Community College campus and will be talking about Micron Technology and its planned superfab plant in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County.