ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, thousands of Health Care Workers took to the capitol to call for additional support from the Governor. The 1199SEIU union marched around the Capitol building to draw attention to the struggles the healthcare system has been facing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helen Schaub, the political director of the 1199SEIU union, explained that hospitals and nursing homes have not seen an increase in the Medicaid rate in over fifteen years, except for a single percent increase last year. The union is asking for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rates by 10% for hospitals and 20% for nursing homes, with no offsets.

Also, this week, after a week of speculation and waiting Former President Donald Trump will not be indicted or arrested. Andrew Safranko, an attorney at Lamarche Safranko law, said that he believes due to the political nature of this, the prosecutors will pursue an indictment in this case. The investigation is centered around hush money payments made by Former President Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: