ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the New York State Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony held in the Empire State Plaza on May 9. The ceremony honors officers that have lost their lives while serving their communities, and they will be added to the Police Officers Memorial in Albany.

The ceremony honored the lives of 55 police officers from eight police departments who died from injuries they sustained on duty, or as the result of COVID-19 or Ground Zero-related illnesses. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation declaring May 9 as Police Memorial Day.

In honor of the proclamation, state landmarks will be illuminated blue on May 9 to recognize the sacrifice of the officers whose names are included on the memorial, and to recognize the service of all police officers across the state. The memorial now recognizes 1,772 men and women from 150 police departments, sheriffs’ offices, and federal agencies.

“Every day, the selfless men and women in police departments across the state put their lives on the line to protect us, knowing they may not make it home,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we honor these 55 police officers, and we join their loved ones in remembering their unwavering commitment and dedication to our safety.”

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado added “Today we honor and remember police officers from across New York State who paid the ultimate price to keep us safe. May we never forget their bravery and courage. May we never forget the sacrifice they made to protect us all.”

Before the ceremony, the annual Memorial Mass was held at Saint Mary’s Historic Church in Albany. You can watch the governor’s comments from the ceremony in the player above, and you can see the full ceremony below.