ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on behalf of New York State in regards to Hurricane Ian. She has sent the New York Army National Guard to assist with relief efforts.

“As Hurricane Ian hits the Florida coast, I join all New Yorkers in praying for the safety and well-being of every individual who will be impacted by this terrifying storm.

“To assist with relief efforts, I have directed the New York Army National Guard to send two CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters and 11 service members to assist the Florida National Guard and provide airlift support as required. They departed from Army Aviation Support Facility 3 at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and will arrive in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We are grateful for the heroism of these New Yorkers who are answering the call of duty, as well as for the extraordinary efforts of all first responders currently working to provide aid and support to the people of Florida. New York will always stand up and help our neighbors in a time of need.”