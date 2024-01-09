ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul held 2024’s State of the State address today and unveiled her new agenda titled Our New York, our future.

The governor announced new initiatives to fight crime including a new state police unit dedicated to retail theft and for crimes such as graffiti and arson to be prosecuted as hate crimes. She previewed new programs to address mental illness and announced that New York will be receiving 6 billion dollars in federal funding to strengthen the state’s health care system.

Hochul reiterated her commitment to growing the A-I industry in the state, announcing the launch of Empire A-I, to unlock the economic potential of artificial intelligence.

“We are a state where resiliency runs in our veins. No mountain is too high for us to summit. And you know what? Our strength is forged in our diversity and the industry of our people. We succeed because of our contrasts and our amazing differences. Because we know we’re more powerful together,” Hochul said.

She unveiled her back to basics education plan to ensure that school districts are using the best practices to teach students how to read.

To read everything that Hochul mentioned in her State of the State Address, you can visit governor.ny.gov