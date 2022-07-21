WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – With travel being a focal point of people’s summer, the federal government wants to ensure that airlines are making the process as seamless as possible.

United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference today detailing the current issues with airline companies and what she plans to do in response.

Gillibrand says she is sending a letter today to the Department of Transportation as well as the Federal Trade Commission urging them to investigate major airlines.

She says that if you leave out 2020 and 2021, the start of the pandemic, this year is on track to have the most flight cancellations ever recorded.

“We see more flights are being cancelled than ever before, they’re blaming it on things like shortage of work force, but again, we gave them over fifty-billion dollars for exactly this reason. We just need to know if they’re not taking advantage of travelers. And so that’s why we want the FTC and the Department of Transportation to do this investigation.”

Gillibrand says that she would look into continuing the ban on airlines buying back stock or issuing new dividends.

She says that more flights have been cancelled this past June than any other year prior.