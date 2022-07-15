FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is in the running to house a Multi-Domain Task Force.

A Multi-Domain Task Force is considered an “organizational centerpiece” and an “essential step in transforming the Army into a “multi-domain” task force by 2035. This would help address growing threats to national security, specifically threats posed by Russia and China.

Officials say that the MDTF would ensure the Army retains its position as a globally land dominant land power by enhancing its ability to compete in all forms of modern combat, which includes land, air, sea, space and cyber.

According to the Fort Drum Regional Liason Organization, for a military installation to become an MDTF, it must have sufficient space for expansion and enhanced training capabilities on both the ground and in the air and airfield capacity.

The MDTF would improve its facilities, communication equipment and cyber capabilities. It would also add additional soldiers, weapons systems and infrastructure.

The Army is currently looking at two different options for this proposal, either a full or base Multi-Domain Task Force.

If a full MDTF was chosen, 3,000 additional soldiers would be stationed at Fort Drum and dozens of new civilian positions would be created. A base MDTF would require 400 new soldiers and civilians.

Fort Drum leaders said that the local Army installation is a good fit for the MDTF because of its ability to station tens of thousands of soldiers, its existing infrastructure, sufficient land and airspace, the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield and ability to deploy.

Additional installations for possible MDTF stationings are Fort Bliss, Fort Braff, Fort Campbell, Fort Carson, Fort Hood, Fort Knox, Fort Riley, Fort Stewart, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and Fort Wainwright.

The U.S. Army is seeking feedback and letters of support from community members backing the stationing of an MDTF at Fort Drum.

These letters can be sent to either the U.S. Army Environmental Command or Advocate Drum. Letters must be received by Advocate Drum by July 19 at 5 p.m.

Full addresses are listed below: