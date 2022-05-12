WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The risks for wildfires remain high in the Southern Tier.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo and Burlington has again issued special weather statements across the region regarding the elevated risks for wildfires. This includes Broome, Delaware, and Tioga counties.

Wildfires are unplanned or unwanted fires that can burn vegetation where growth is minimal or non-existent. They can also be referred to as forest, brush, grass, range, ground, or crown fires.

As of May 12, the fire danger rating in both the Southern Tier and Leatherstocking areas remained high, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Fire Danger Map.

Map: NYSDEC

According to the DEC, this means that all fine dead fuels will ignite readily and fires can start easily. This combined with extremely low humidity values through the end of the week will impact fire conditions.

The DEC further warned that if unattended, brush and campfires are likely to escape and grow at a dangerous rate. These fires have the potential to become serious and their control difficult if they are attacked successfully when still small.

Local residents are urged to be careful if burning during this time. The statewide burn ban also remains in effect through Saturday, May 14. No burning permits will be issued.

To report a wildfire, call 911 immediately. DEC Forest Rangers can be reached by calling 1-833-697-7264.