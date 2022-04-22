(WTEN/WXXA) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re breaking down the latest developments in the redistricting map legal battle. The initial case argued the congressional, senate, and assembly maps were gerrymandered by the democratic supermajority. The case was appealed and on Thursday a divided five-judge panel found the Senate and Assembly maps were ultimately okay but ruled the legislature did in fact “discourage competition and favor democrats.”

Former Congressman and election attorney John Faso sat down with Solomon Syed to review the process of how we arrived at this point and the potential implications the redrawing of the congressional districts could have on the June Primary. Due to the timeline of these rulings, the Congressional Primary for New York may now be pushed back to August.

While the complications are present, Faso says this was a corruption of the process adding “that’s what happened here in the Albany Legislature. They corrupted the process, they did everything they could to avoid the independent commission to thwart it, and not even fund it initially. Now they took over the process and rammed this legislative and congressional redistricting through with no Republican support, and that’s not what the voters wanted. They wanted a more non-partisan process for redistricting.”

We also turn to the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns spearheaded by the New York State Police. Superintendent Kevin Bruen also sat down to lay out the objectives of the group which he refers to as an “illegal gun consortium.” Bruen discusses the strategy of the group which is focused on sharing resources and information across departments to get guns off the street.

Finally, coming off Earth Day, Solomon sits down with Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to discuss the state of green initiatives and efforts to help keep the Empire State burning clean.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: