(WETM) – Scams, scams, scams. They seem inescapable today. Nearly every level of government agency warns against falling victim to all sorts of scams, and now New York State is telling job seekers to be on the lookout for employment scams.

The NYS Division of Consumer Protection said that in 2022, business and job search fraud cost consumers 75% more than the year before. These types of scams also quadrupled between 2018 and 2022, DCP said.

According to the department, these scams can often appear as text messages that offer vague details about a company, ask you to click on a link, or ask you to send personal information. Anyone that wants to hire without an interview, only communicates via a messaging app, charges up-front placement fees, asks you to transfer money or download an application, or doesn’t provide a job description are scammers to be wary of.

Below are tips DPC provided to avoid these scams when looking for a job: