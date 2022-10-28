ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Did you know that you can live chat with DMV representatives through the DMV website? Yesterday, the DMV announced that it has expanded the number of topics that customer service agents can assist with.

Customers can now directly message DMV representatives to get answers more quickly and on their own schedule rather than calling or visiting the DMV.

Agents can now help answer questions related to the following topics:

Where is my license, permit, or registration?

REAL ID/Enhanced license questions

Clean Pass Stickers

Traffic Tickets

Refunds/accounting questions

“This expanded service option is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve customers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point in their lives, so we are focused on simplifying the way we do business and meeting customers where they are. The expansion of live chat is proof of our commitment to doing just that.”