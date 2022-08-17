ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is running a set of courses for those who have already completed a certification course in hunting, trapping or bowhunting and want to take the next step – literally. The DEC’s Hunter Education Program is running a limited number of Next Step courses for those seeking more education.

The courses all run four hours. Each one runs through safety procedures and techniques, and offers more hands-on experience for anyone who wants it before they get out to experience the real thing. All courses are for those already certified to use whatever they plan to work with, and don’t offer any additional certification. All courses are free, and open to those ages 12 and up. Registration is required online.

Courses include:

Long Island Next Step Bowhunting Aug. 25 3-7 p.m. Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center 340 Smith Road, Shirley Registration



Capital District Next Step Shotgun Aug. 20 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tri Village Rod and Gun Club 77 Rod and Gun Club Road, Valatie Registration



Eastern Adirondacks Next Step Land Trapping Aug. 27 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Region 5 Warrensburg NYSDEC Sub Office 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg Registration

Western Adirondacks Next Step Land Trapping Aug. 27 8 a.m. – noon Brownville WMA 17893 Game Farm Road, Dexter Registration Next Step Shotgun Aug. 27 1-5 p.m. Brownville WMA 17893 Game Farm Road, Dexter Registration

