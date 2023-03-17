ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Same-day reservations will now be available at all New York State campgrounds. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the change Thursday.

“DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year’s reservation window for DEC campgrounds,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.”

Reservations will be required, and patrons can now book a camping reservation as late as 5 p.m. on the desired day of arrival. The public will also be able to book a one-night stay at any DEC campground beginning April 7, meaning gaps between reservations will be filled earlier than in the past.

To make reservations at any of DEC’s camping facilities, call ReserveAmerica at (800) 456-CAMP or visit the New York State Parks website.