President Biden will campaign in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Sunday in the final few days before Election Day.

Biden will travel to Yonkers, N.Y., for a “Get Out the Vote” event with Hochul and New York state Democrats at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Hochul’s campaign announced on Friday.

The president recently appeared with Hochul when he traveled to Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 27 to tout a $100 billion investment from Micron alongside the governor.

Hochul is in a competitive reelection campaign against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. The governor recently regained a more comfortable lead in polling after the race tightened in the past couple of weeks. A poll released this week found that 52 percent of very likely voters supported Hochul compared to 44 percent who supported Zeldin.

Zeldin has made crime a key issue in his campaign while Hochul has focused on abortion rights and Zeldin’s vote to overturn the 2020 election results. The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has rated the race as “likely Democrat.”

Biden’s visit to the New York suburb on Sunday also comes on the same day the New York City Marathon takes place.

The New York stop is another on a list of typically blue strongholds the president is visiting in the days before the 2022 midterm elections. The president traveled to New Mexico and California this week and will make stops at Illinois on Saturday and Maryland on Monday.

Also on Saturday, the president will stump for Senate Democratic candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania in an attempt to give the candidate, who has faced questions about his health and fitness to serve, a last-minute boost in the Keystone State.