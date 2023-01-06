ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: A new year means a new session began in the state legislature. Two of the top priorities emerging for lawmakers in the state Assembly are rising prices and public safety.

In addition to addressing the high cost of living and bail reform concerns, Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague said his conference will try to address corruption this legislative session. Assemblyman Tague also explained he is opposed to recent suggestions made by the DEC in a scoping plan that would require farmers to make changes in order for the state to reach emission goals.

Similarly, Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy said the democratic majority in the Assembly would focus on the state budget for the first few months of the session. In addition to pushing for economic and public safety legislation, the Assemblywoman said she was pleased the “right to repair” bill passed and was signed into law early this session.

Also, late last month, legal recreational adult-use marijuana sales kicked off with the opening of a dispensary in new york city. Axel Bernabe, the Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Director at the Office of Cannabis Management, explained while they weren’t sure what to expect with the initial opening, they are pleased with the results. He went on to say legal recreational sales will come to the rest of the state in a gradual rollout planned for this year.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: