ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

This allotment will also include those who are already receiving the maximum allowable level.

New federal legislation passed at the end of 2022 forced every state to end the supplemental benefits that were issued monthly to aid New Yorkers in the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic no later than February.

“In addition to SNAP, these monthly benefits have proven to be invaluable to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity throughout the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “With these emergency supplemental benefits ending, we will continue to focus our efforts protecting New Yorkers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families by expanding eligibility and maximizing assistance through SNAP.”

The emergency assistance supplement will be provided to all households receiving SNAP, which is a federally funded program overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and result in an infusion of $234 million in federal funding into New York’s economy this month.

All households, including those who are already receiving the maximum benefit for the household’s size and households that formerly would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95, will receive a supplement of at least $95, according to Governor Hochul’s statement.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits issued to them by February 24, while households in New York City should see their benefits issued by February 28.

OTDA is mailing letters and sending text messages to all SNAP households to let recipients know that these additional monthly benefits are ending. Additional information is available on the OTDA’s website.

Similar to previous months, Governor Hochul’s statement says the February payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores.

Governor Hochul’s statement adds that any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month. SNAP benefits will not be removed from a recipient’s card if they use their benefits any time within 274 days.

New Yorkers who are interested in enrolling can check their SNAP eligibility, as well as apply online, by visiting the website here.