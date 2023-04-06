Tatiana David, 34, was last seen in Ithaca on April 5, 2023. (Courtesy: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)

ITHACA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A missing woman and her abductor may have traveled to New York City on Wednesday, authorities said.

Tatiana David, 34, was last seen on West Hill Circle in Ithaca at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. She is believed to be in danger.

David was last seen with 35-year-old Michael Davis, who was driving a white Jeep Cherokee with Virginia registration TVX-2021, authorities said. The SUV has tinted windows and a roof rack.

Authorities said they may have headed to New York City, but their whereabouts are unknown. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see them.

David is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Davis is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.