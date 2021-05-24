New York State looks to lower prescription drug prices

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she’s working to make prescription drugs more affordable, especially for older adults.

Gillibrand along with County Executive Jason Garnar, and Mary Whitcombe, the new Director for the Office For Aging gathered in downtown Binghamton to call for a package of three bills to help reduce the cost of prescriptions.

30% of adults say they have not taken their medicine in the past year due to the cost.

Even people on Medicare still struggle to afford drugs on a fixed income.

Gillibrand says people are having to chose between buying their medication or buying groceries.

“Health care is a human right, period, but right now life saving medicine is only life saving if you can have access to it. That has to change,” says Gillibrand.

Gillibrand is supporting the Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act and The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act.

They would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies, allow for the importation of medications and would peg drug costs to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.