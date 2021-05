ALBANY, NY – More pandemic restrictions are easing as New York finally gets rid of the indoor dining curfew.

Previously, bars and restaurants have had to close at 12 A-M per Governor Cuomo.

The curfew for bars and restaurants has been in effect across the state since November.

It was initially set for 10 p.m. and then was later extended to 11 p.m. in February, and midnight since March.

The outdoor dining curfew was lifted on May 17.