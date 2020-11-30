New York State launches holiday toy, coat and school supply drive for those in need; dropoff office in Binghamton

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s annual statewide holiday donation drive will begin on Dec. 1 with a dropoff location at the Binghamton State Office Building.

This year has been difficult for more families than any time in recent memory. While the holidays will look and feel different this year, it will not change what is in our hearts. To ensure families in need are able to share in the joy of this season, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider making a donation and help make someone else’s holiday just a little bit brighter. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring the new, unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies.

The gifts will be distributed to families across the state. Drop-off locations will start collecting donations on Dec. 1 and will stop on Dec. 16.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Read the full list of drop-off locations below: