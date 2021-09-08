New York State judges required to get vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and of the State of New York Janet DiFiore said all judges and non-judicial staff will be required to provide proof of having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 27. This announcement was officially made back in August by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks.

“Our decision to require immunization of judges and court staff was made following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and our decision is fully supported by all of the science and public health

guidance,” said Judge DiFiore.

Judge DiFiore said starting September 8, judges and staff without proof of vaccination are required to get tested weekly. Unless someone has a valid medical or religious exemption, employees will need to get vaccinated.

Judges and staff will be tested weekly until two weeks after full vaccination. Judges and staff who receive an exemption to the vaccine will be required to submit proof of COVID testing on a weekly basis.

“We have determined that this is the best and most responsible action that we can take at this time, in the face of the rapidly spreading COVID variants, and as part of our effort to protect the health and safety of our court family and ensure the safest possible environment for the many thousands of New Yorkers who visit and conduct business in our courthouses every day,” said Judge DiFiore.