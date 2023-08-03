N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that hunting and trapping licenses, as well as Deer Management Permits, are now available.

As the 2023-2024 season approaches, licenses and permits have become available to outdoor enthusiasts. Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC’s license issuing agents or by phone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 until Aug. 31 each year.

According to the DEC, purchasing a hunting, fishing or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come.

Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Habitat & Access Stamp each year for $5, where funds go towards the support of projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish-and-wildlife-related activities.

Starting this week, the DEC Call Center will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 30. Regular weekday hours will resume on Dec. 1.

For more information, please visit the General Sporting License Information webpage.