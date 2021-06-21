New York State hosting free fishing weekend as schools begin summer vacation

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Get your fishing poles ready for the first weekend of summer vacation.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, will be a Free Fishing Weekend in New York State. This is the second of six Free Fishing Days to be held in the state.

“As the school year closes out and the summer officially begins, the timing of New York’s upcoming Free Fishing Weekend couldn’t be better,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Whether you’re returning to the angling as an expert, introducing a friend or family member, or casting a line for the very first time, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity to experience firsthand all the benefits of fishing.”

During these designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents can fish for free without a fishing license.

“New York is home to some of the most exceptional fishing opportunities in the nation and anglers from around the world visit our state’s waters every year in search of their next big catch,” stated Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I encourage all anglers, from first timers to experts, to take advantage of the upcoming free fishing weekend by casting a line in New York’s waters and experiencing the joy that comes with fishing.”

However, anglers are reminded that all other fishing regulations will remain in effect during these events. This includes reporting poachers and polluters, open seasons for each species, maximum weights and daily limits. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also enforces regulations for each region.

A full list of regulations can be found in the 2021 DEC New York State Freshwater Fishing Guide.

Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day and Veterans Day.