NEW YORK STATE – After a lull in the months of March and April, New York State is growing in its number of COVID cases.

The spike started in Central New York in early April, and the Southern Tier was soon to follow. Now, most of the state is in the “high” transmission category. Only 9 counties remain in the “low” transmission category, all in the southern half of the state. 12 counties are “medium.” Chenango and Delaware Counties currently fall into that designation.

Most of Pennsylvania remains low, with the exception of Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties, all of which are “high.”

According to the community transmission map from the CDC, New York is the state with the most counties in “high.”

On May 3, Broome County is reporting 706 total cases, with 140 new cases. Hospitalizations are at 61.