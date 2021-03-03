New York State Fairgrounds turns into 24/7 clinic with nighttime Johnson and Johnson vaccination slots

SYRACUSE, NY – Now that the federal government has approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, New York State will be administering them during an overnight pilot program at 3 sites including the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

The new vaccine will be available to New Yorkers inside the Empire Expo Center between 10 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday.

This in addition to their regular daytime vaccination schedule.

You must have an appointment and be in a qualifying group.

Appointments go live Thursday morning at 8 AM.

Eligible New Yorkers seeking appointments should visit New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

The other 2 sites with Johnson and Johnson vaccine are both in New York City.