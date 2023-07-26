SYRACUSE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Great New York State Fair is approaching, and fairgoers will soon be able to buy their tickets.

The New York State Fair runs from August 23 to September 4 and offers a variety of activities and entertainment to celebrate summer in the Empire State. Guests can buy their tickets in advance through The Fair’s exclusive online ticket seller, Etix, starting July 27. Tickets go on sale to public at 9 a.m. and a variety of options are available for those wanting to enjoy the event.

The NY State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the nation, offering admission as low as $6 per ticket. Fairgoers who are older than 65 and younger than 12 years old will be able to attend the fair for free. Tickets will be sold in advance online and over the phone, and in-person during the fair. There will be no cash sales, each ticket must be purchased electronically.

A new ticketing option has been announced this year, benefiting those who plan to attend the fair regularly. A Frequent Fairgoer ticket will be available for $20 online and allows ticketholders to enter the fair once a day, every day for the duration of the event. This ticket option is geared towards guests planning to attend at least four out of the thirteen days of the fair.

“When you think about who comes to The Fair in terms of age demographics, almost half of our attendees get in for free. Then, once they’re here, all of The Fair’s entertainment is included. What a deal!” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Everywhere you look there is something to do! Whether it’s the new, exciting and interactive DINOSAUR EXHIBITION, the beloved traditions of viewing the Butter Sculpture and Sand Sculpture or observing a handful of the dozens of animal competitions hosted here every day, there is so much to look forward to. And, if you think you’re going to come more than three times during The Fair’s 13-day run, the Frequent Fairgoer provides a great option too.”

The fair is also offering a shuttle to and from the grounds. Centro’s Park-N-Ride direct shuttle will pick up guests from Centro Transit Hub Downtown and Destiny USA and bring to the fairgrounds and back. The shuttle fee is $1.00 for adults, and $.50 for senior citizens, children 6 to 9 years old, and those who are living with disabilities.

There are also a variety of packages available to those looking to enjoy the fair’s rides. “Ride All Day” wristbands allow fairgoers to ride all rides of their choosing throughout one day. This option can be purchased online now for $25 per person. After 12 p.m. August 23, wristbands will be available for $35 on weekdays and $45 on weekends. The “Mega Pass” option will grant passholders unlimited rides every day for $85 and is available for purchase through August 23 at 12 p.m. When The Fair begins, individual ride tickets can be purchased at any Wade Shows ticket booth on the Midway during the New York State Fair for $6.25 for five tickets.

The fair is also offering a 20/20/20 flash sale again this year on August 3, to coincide with 20 calendar days until the start of The Great New York State Fair. For 20 hours, starting at 4:00 a.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m., fairgoers will be able to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for $20 each. This deal saves fairgoers $25 on their wristbands. Guests can also look forward to a “Two Dollar Tuesday” sale where all rides will cost $2 on Tuesday, August 29. “Dollar Day” will also return on Labor Day, September 4, when all rides will cost $1.

The link to purchase tickets for the fair will be made available on nysfair.ny.gov at 9 a.m. on Thursday. They can also be purchased by calling Etix toll-tree at 1-800-514-3849. In person sales must be made at the gate upon arrival at the fair.

To purchase ride passes, click here.