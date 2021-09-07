New York State Fair saw over half a million less guests this year than in 2019, here’s an attendance breakdown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 18-day long 2021 Great New York State Fair has wrapped up and even with the fair being an extra five days long, attendance numbers were much lower than years past.

Over half a million more people attended The Fair in 2019 than this year’s extra long event.

This year’s opening day of the fair saw just over 37,000 guests, where the first day in 2019 had over 74,000, granted the first day in 2019 fell five calendar days later than this year’s State Fair.

This year’s least attended day was Thursday, August 26 with just under 32,000 visitors. This year’s most attended day was Saturday, September 4 with 64,867 visitors.

In 2019, there were seven days the State Fair had attendance numbers that were six figures. This year, not a single day came close to reaching 100,000 guests.

A full breakdown of State Fair attendance numbers can be found below: