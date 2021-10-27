New York State employee arrested after leaving cocaine at work

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man employed by New York State has been arrested following an investigation involving cocaine found at a state office.

Tejuan D. Carter, of Albany, was arrested by State Troopers on October 25. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance on the Harriman State Campus on October 21 after staff reported a zip-lock bag containing a white powder.

Police confirmed that this bag was determined to contain approximately 6.5 grams of cocaine. Along with and in close proximity to the bag, Troopers located a digital scale.

Investigators later revealed that Carter, who is an employee at the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance, dropped the items as he was leaving the office.

Subsequently, Carter was arrested on charges of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a “B” Felony, Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree, a “C” Felony and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, an “A” misdemeanor.

Carter was taken into custody when he returned to work. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to Albany County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.